Olivia Rodrigo offers an alternate rendition of ‘Vampire': Video

Sunday, December 10, 2023
Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has just performed a piano rendition of her hit song Vampire.
The star surprised fans with this rendition, during her collab on Saturday Night Live.
The night began with her performing Vampire in a sparkly silver halter-top style dress and a sleek bun.
Even the stage was decked out, in purple fog, that etched across the floor.
The latter half of the performance, however, included a punk vibe.
This is not the first time Rodrigo has graced the SNL stage, back in 2021 she made her debut, to sing a fan favorite named Driver’s License, as well as Good 4 U.
She branded the first experience, “the most nerve wracking” yet “happy experience of my life,” in an Instagram post.