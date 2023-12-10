Olivia Rodrigo takes fans by surprise after showcasing her musical talents in a new live performance

Olivia Rodrigo offers an alternate rendition of ‘Vampire': Video

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has just performed a piano rendition of her hit song Vampire.

The star surprised fans with this rendition, during her collab on Saturday Night Live.

The night began with her performing Vampire in a sparkly silver halter-top style dress and a sleek bun.

Even the stage was decked out, in purple fog, that etched across the floor.

The latter half of the performance, however, included a punk vibe.

Check it Out Below:

This is not the first time Rodrigo has graced the SNL stage, back in 2021 she made her debut, to sing a fan favorite named Driver’s License, as well as Good 4 U.



She branded the first experience, “the most nerve wracking” yet “happy experience of my life,” in an Instagram post.