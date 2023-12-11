Kim Kardashian pays sweet holiday tribute to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has yet again remembered ex-husband Kanye West amid their renewed feud with Taylor Swift

Kim Kardashian showed the spirit of Christmas extends to her ex Kanye West this holiday season. The reality star gave fans a peek at the impressive gingerbread houses her kids selected, including one picked out for their father.

The house was decorated with the names of Ye, his late mother Donda and father Ray, as well as Kim and Kanye's four children. Kim said the kids "wanted to order this one and get this one for him."

She provided a tour of the other houses gifted by mom Kris Jenner, including Chicago's pastel rainbow option and North's black and white choice.

Kim celebrated her son Saint's birthday recently and remains amicable with Kanye as they co-parent.

On the professional front, Kim was recently seen in American Horror Story: Delicate. The SKIMS mogul has now signed on to star in an upcoming legal drama for Ryan Murphy about a divorce attorney - fitting given her own pursuit of a degree in law.

Kim Kardashian finalized her divorce with Kanye West in 2022 after six years of marriage. The two are parents to North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm.