Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turn away from Scobie amid 'Endgame' row

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keeping their distance from Omid Scobie after 'Endgame' set back their relationship with the royals

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "keen to be distanced" from Omid Scobie following the controversy around his book.

Larcombe said there had been signs of a thaw in the Sussexes' relations with the royal family, such as Meghan wearing a diamond tennis bracelet gifted by King Charles. However, he asserts Endgame has caused “setbacks.”

The memoir reignited the race row by naming King Charles and Princess Kate as the royals who allegedly voiced concerns about Archie's skin in its Dutch translation.

While Meghan smiled on a walk last week still wearing the bracelet from Charles, Larcombe said the book has likely ruined chances of imminent reconciliation. But he doesn't rule out the potential in the future if issues are resolved.

Larcombe said: "Wearing the bracelet wasn't an oversight. If someone gives you a present and you wear it publicly, it's a little gesture - and in the world of the royals, little gestures often take on real significance."

He further remarked: "This new book has probably set things right back, and I think that's why Harry and Meghan are so keen to be distanced from it."

Meanwhile, Scobie performed a U-turn, admitting "uncleared text" naming the royals was provided early to Dutch publishers, contradicting prior denials. As things stand, Larcombe sees little sign issues will be forgiven or that a reunion appears possible or thinkable.

He concludes Harry and Meghan want space from Scobie after his book inflamed tensions just as rapport with the royal family appeared to be warming.