 
menu
Monday, December 11, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West and Bianca Censori: 'Co-conspirators' lacking ‘romantic' gestures

Kanye West and Bianca Censori seem to be making a fashion statement wherever they go amid rumors of split

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 11, 2023

file footage

Kanye West and his new bride Bianca Censori put on a united creative front at this year's Art Basel in Miami. The couple were exploring the exhibited art pieces together, accompanied by their entourage.

While browsing the exhibitions, the differences in West and Censori's sartorial styles were on display. Censori donned a sheer beige jumpsuit leaving little to the imagination, clutching a teddy bear accessory. In contrast, West covered his entire head and face with a white cloth, dressed in an all-white outfit.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed their behavior. She observed that while West and Censori appeared strongly bonded, their focus seemed to be on projecting their fashion ideals rather than overt displays of emotion.

Judi noted: “Their body language still announces them as a strongly-bonded double act of sorts, with Bianca looking quite confident and even slightly smug here as she catches the camera with her eye. When they sit together and Kanye parties to his music, looking especially elated, Bianca joins in with another proud smile, wiggling her body to the music and trying to sing along."

She continued, "With Kanye’s new white cover-up and her even bigger cuddly toy clamped to her chest this looks like the newest stage in what they seem to be promoting as an art statement, with Bianca acting as Kanye’s muse as well as his wife.”

Judi went on to highlight the lack of romantic gestures by the couple: "What they don’t do in these clips is give any signals of sexual or romantic togetherness like touch or shared smiles and eye contact. They seem to be promoting their brand of their public ‘fashion’ statement but without offering any clues about their emotional state as a couple here.”

"Bianca does look as though she still sees herself as a very strong and like-minded ally and co-conspirator with Kanye in terms of shocking the world and getting press attention," she concluded.

Bianca Censori's parents fear she's Kanye West's 'rebound' after Kim Kardashian
Bianca Censori's parents fear she's Kanye West's 'rebound' after Kim Kardashian
Kate Middleton's concert sparks ‘enraged' anger in shocking turn of events
Kate Middleton's concert sparks ‘enraged' anger in shocking turn of events
Prince Harry doubling Prince George's workload after 'saving' Archie
Prince Harry doubling Prince George's workload after 'saving' Archie
Meghan Markle jealous of Prince William's wife Kate Middleton?
Meghan Markle jealous of Prince William's wife Kate Middleton?
'Stranger Things' play 'The First Shadow' to feature Vecna's love story
'Stranger Things' play 'The First Shadow' to feature Vecna's love story
'Barbie' surpasses 'Oppenheimer' in Golden Globe nominations
'Barbie' surpasses 'Oppenheimer' in Golden Globe nominations
Kate Middleton, Prince William achieve major milestone amid race row
Kate Middleton, Prince William achieve major milestone amid race row
Royal family giving time for dust to settle amid Omid Scobie's ‘Endgame' drama
Royal family giving time for dust to settle amid Omid Scobie's ‘Endgame' drama
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly make 'changes' to ‘Endgame' after race row
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly make 'changes' to ‘Endgame' after race row
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turn away from Scobie amid 'Endgame' row
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turn away from Scobie amid 'Endgame' row
King Charles receives sweet advice for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
King Charles receives sweet advice for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to spend Christmas at home amid racism row video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to spend Christmas at home amid racism row