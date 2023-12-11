Kanye West and Bianca Censori: 'Co-conspirators' lacking ‘romantic' gestures

Kanye West and Bianca Censori seem to be making a fashion statement wherever they go amid rumors of split

file footage

Kanye West and his new bride Bianca Censori put on a united creative front at this year's Art Basel in Miami. The couple were exploring the exhibited art pieces together, accompanied by their entourage.

While browsing the exhibitions, the differences in West and Censori's sartorial styles were on display. Censori donned a sheer beige jumpsuit leaving little to the imagination, clutching a teddy bear accessory. In contrast, West covered his entire head and face with a white cloth, dressed in an all-white outfit.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed their behavior. She observed that while West and Censori appeared strongly bonded, their focus seemed to be on projecting their fashion ideals rather than overt displays of emotion.

Judi noted: “Their body language still announces them as a strongly-bonded double act of sorts, with Bianca looking quite confident and even slightly smug here as she catches the camera with her eye. When they sit together and Kanye parties to his music, looking especially elated, Bianca joins in with another proud smile, wiggling her body to the music and trying to sing along."

She continued, "With Kanye’s new white cover-up and her even bigger cuddly toy clamped to her chest this looks like the newest stage in what they seem to be promoting as an art statement, with Bianca acting as Kanye’s muse as well as his wife.”

Judi went on to highlight the lack of romantic gestures by the couple: "What they don’t do in these clips is give any signals of sexual or romantic togetherness like touch or shared smiles and eye contact. They seem to be promoting their brand of their public ‘fashion’ statement but without offering any clues about their emotional state as a couple here.”

"Bianca does look as though she still sees herself as a very strong and like-minded ally and co-conspirator with Kanye in terms of shocking the world and getting press attention," she concluded.