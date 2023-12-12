Taylor's concert movie has been a massive hit as it amassed a revenue of more than $250 million

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' movie earns Golden Globe recognition

Taylor Swift, a renowned pop sensation has recently been nominated for another award, and she might soon add another one to her already decorated music resume.



The songstress has been nominated for Golden Globe Awards for her concert movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

The Midnight hitmaker's movie has been nominated for cinematic and box office achievement as it amassed a revenue of almost $250 million.

According to People Magazine, the category is the new addition for the upcoming 2024 awards, and it also includes nominations for superhit movies, which occupied the box office throughout the summer of 2023, creating a Barbenheimer phenomenon: Barbie and Oppenheimer.



It has been reported that Taylor's movie would be competing with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to get a hold of the Golden Globes Award.

The 34-year-old Grammy-winning artist's concert tour movie broke the record for first-day ticket sales and has also achieved the record of becoming the biggest concert film debut of all time.

The 2024 Golden Globes will air live on CBS Sunday, January 7, from 8 to 11 p.m. ET. The show will also stream on Paramount+ and be available on the CBS app.