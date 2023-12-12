 
menu
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' movie earns Golden Globe recognition

Taylor's concert movie has been a massive hit as it amassed a revenue of more than $250 million

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' movie earns Golden Globe recognition

Taylor Swift, a renowned pop sensation has recently been nominated for another award, and she might soon add another one to her already decorated music resume. 

The songstress has been nominated for Golden Globe Awards for her concert movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

The Midnight hitmaker's movie has been nominated for cinematic and box office achievement as it amassed a revenue of almost $250 million.

According to People Magazine, the category is the new addition for the upcoming 2024 awards, and it also includes nominations for superhit movies, which occupied the box office throughout the summer of 2023, creating a Barbenheimer phenomenon: Barbie and Oppenheimer.

It has been reported that Taylor's movie would be competing with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to get a hold of the Golden Globes Award.

The 34-year-old Grammy-winning artist's concert tour movie broke the record for first-day ticket sales and has also achieved the record of becoming the biggest concert film debut of all time.

The 2024 Golden Globes will air live on CBS Sunday, January 7, from 8 to 11 p.m. ET. The show will also stream on Paramount+ and be available on the CBS app.

Netflix greenlights ‘Blue Eye Samurai' for season 2
Netflix greenlights ‘Blue Eye Samurai' for season 2
Gisele Bundchen's family fun at Disney World lights up social media
Gisele Bundchen's family fun at Disney World lights up social media
Zac Efron on Matthew Perry: 'Thank you for motivating me'
Zac Efron on Matthew Perry: 'Thank you for motivating me'
Richard Branson's secret role in Kevin Costner, Jewel's romance unveiled
Richard Branson's secret role in Kevin Costner, Jewel's romance unveiled
Tom Holland reveals unpaid water bill blunder spanning half a decade
Tom Holland reveals unpaid water bill blunder spanning half a decade
Rare Beatles Grammy Trustee Award up for auction at whopping $500,000 price
Rare Beatles Grammy Trustee Award up for auction at whopping $500,000 price
King Charles told 'it's decision time' as future of Meghan, Prince Harry looms
King Charles told 'it's decision time' as future of Meghan, Prince Harry looms
Ariana Madix drops bombshell in new 'Vanderpump Rules' trailer
Ariana Madix drops bombshell in new 'Vanderpump Rules' trailer
Prince William 'still furious' as Kate Middleton gets dragged in Sussex war
Prince William 'still furious' as Kate Middleton gets dragged in Sussex war
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could 'control' infromation that went to Omid Scobie
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could 'control' infromation that went to Omid Scobie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to look in 'mirror' as 'fingerprints' all over 'Endgame'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to look in 'mirror' as 'fingerprints' all over 'Endgame'
Prince Harry has 'horrible year' amid '£50,000 bill' for compensation
Prince Harry has 'horrible year' amid '£50,000 bill' for compensation