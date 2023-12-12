 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Adam Driver reveals 'secret' good news during SNL rehearsal

Adam Driver made an exciting announcement while rehearsing his fourth sketch for 'Saturday Night Live'

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Adam Driver’s wife Joanne Tucker secretly welcomed a baby girl, reportedly in November.

According to Page Six, the Marriage Story actor made the announcement during the dress rehearsal of Saturday Night Light where he hosted his fourth sketch for the comedy show last weekend.

The outlet claims that Adam said while practicing his opening monologue, “Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting. So this year, I wish for Ambien!”

Back in February, Page Six reported that the 40-year-old actor is expecting his second child with Joanne.

Read More: Adam Driver shows off comedy and Piano skills on 'SNL'

During her pregnancy, the Report actress was seen flaunting a baby bump while carrying a baby recline bather during a shopping spree with Adam.

The couple, often described as "notoriously private," went public with the news of their first child in November 2018, almost two years after he was born.

Adam and Joanne go way back as they first met at The Juilliard School in the early 2000s and got married in 2013 in a secret destination wedding.

During an old interview with KACZ radio, Adam once gushed about his “longtime love” and how she helps him “remain a normal person amid Hollywood craziness.”

