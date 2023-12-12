 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Melanie Walker

Google reveals Pakistan's Top 10 film, TV show searches in 2023

Among eight categories unveiled by Google, one of the sections mentioned the most searched movies, TV shows

Google reveals Pakistan's top film, tv show searches in 2023

Rounding up the year 2023, Google released its Trending Searches for Pakistan for its “Year in Search” collection.

Among eight categories, one of the sections unveiled the most searched movies and TV shows as well which included worldwide releases as well as OTT art. 

Here’s a chronological list of top 10 movies that Pakistanis couldn’t get enough of:

1. Oppenheimer:

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy starred as the father of atomic bomb in the Robert J Oppenheimer biopic. The movie is one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023 as it garnered $950 million globally.

2. Jawan:

Shahrukh Khan took on three films this year with one of them being Jawan which became the second Indian film of the year to cross the 1000-crore mark at the worldwide box office.

3. Pathan:

Adding another feather in his cap, Shahrukh Khan-starrer Pathan added its powerful contribution to the YRF spy universe.

4. Barbie:

Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, the iconic female duo painted the box office pink by earning a whopping $1.38 billion, becoming the biggest blockbuster of 2023.

5. Tiger 3:

Tiger 3 made another addition into the YRF spy universe with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif making a much-anticipated comeback.

6. Gadar 2:

The controversial Sunny Deol & Amisha Patel movie, that crossed the 600+ crore mark, is a sequel of their 2001 romance-action saga Gadar .

7. Carry on Jatta 3:

Starring famous Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa, the movie earned over 100 crore worldwide and became the second highest grossing Punjabi film.

8. John Wick 4:

The Keanu Reeves franchise grossed $187.1 million in the United States and Canada with its fourth installation.

9. Farzi:

Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut with Prime Video web series Farzi which ultimately became the most-watched Indian web series of all time as it beat Mirzapur and Rudra with 37 million viewers.

10. Extraction 2:

Chris Hemsworth made an unforgettable comeback with Extraction 2 and made the biggest Netflix debut as it was watched over 42.8 million times in the first three days its release.

