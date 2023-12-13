Prince Harry will be dangerous for the UK if he decides to come back

'Disrespectful' Prince Harry will be 'huge danger' if he wins security battle

Prince Harry is going to be dangerous for the Royal Family if he were to return to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently fighting the Home Office for their security in the UK, will only harm the Royals f the are able to come back.

Royal expert Angela Levin says: “London is his home and he wants his children to be here. They can’t be unless they get top protection. I thought to myself, if he starts doing that, it’s because everything else has failed.

She adds: “He wants to come back. He wants to be a member of the Royal Family again, but my goodness he is a very changed Harry and he’s going to do what he wants. The fact that he has no respect for his father, no respect for his birth, I think he is going to be a big danger because he will go into competition with the Royal Family themselves.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

