Taylor Swift kicks off birthday celebrations sans Travis Kelce

Wednesday, December 13, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift was recently spotted enjoying a night out in New York City, all set to kick off her birthday celebrations.

The soon-to-be 34 singer ditched the Time magazine gala on Tuesday night for a dinner with her A-list celebrity friends Selena Gomez, Miles Teller, and his wife Keleigh Sperry.

Despite being named Person of the Year by the prestigious publication, Taylor skipped the gathering as she was spotted leaving club Zero Band with her gang.

Visuals published by Page Six show the Lover crooner rocking a tan, leather trench coat, pairing it with a small black purse adorned with golden details.

Read More: Travis Kelce's birthday plans for Taylor Swift revealed

She completed the look with a black dress underneath the layer and platform loafer boots with a golden chain.

Her appearance comes amid reports of boyfriend Travis Kelce planning “the best birthday bash” ever for her.

Previously, insiders privy to US Weekly claimed that the he 34-year-old NFL star will be "pulling out all the stops" for Taylor's birthday.

“Travis wants to throw the best party possible. Money is not an object and he wants her close friends there,” the source added.

