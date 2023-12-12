Travis Kelce is reportedly planning the best party possible for Taylor Swift's 34th birthday bash

Travis Kelce's birthday plans for Taylor Swift revealed

As Taylor Swift’s birthday is just around the corner, her boyfriend Travis Kelce plans to throw an unforgettable party.

According to insiders quoted by US Weekly, the 34-year-old NFL star will be "pulling out all the stops" for the Anti-Hero hitmaker.

“Travis wants to throw the best party possible. Money is not an object and he wants her close friends there,” the source claimed.

On the other hand, another tipster told Life & Style that Travis “has something special planned” for Taylor, who will be turning 34 on December 13 as he aims to make it memorable.

Back in October, the Daylight songstress also flew to Kansas City under guise to celebrate the tight-end’s 34th birthday bash.



Page Six confirmed the speculations of Travis spending the week with her as the pair opted for a “chill night” rather than a public celebration.

Amid their whirlwind romance, a Tarot card reader named Inbaal Honigman told the Mirror that the footballer is likely to propose to Taylor on her birthday.

“She might not make a quick decision and will need to think about it,” she added.