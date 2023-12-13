King Charles annoys royal staff with Christmas plan?

Former royal butler said that snubbing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be a good look for King Charles

King Charles annoys royal staff with Christmas plans

Britain’s King Charles has reportedly left the royal staff disgruntled with his Christmas plan as the monarch has expanded the guest list.



According to a report by Daily Star, the Royal Family is set to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham and the King has directed the royal staff to give up their rooms to accommodate the visitors and move to small quarters.

The Daily Mail, per GB News, has claimed that Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren will join the Royal Family for part of the festive period.

King Charles Christmas plans have been disclosed amid reports the monarch received a sweet advice over inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Christmas.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold said that it would be a "big statement" if the California-based royal couple spent Christmas away from the Royal Family, adding that snubbing them will not be a good look for King Charles.