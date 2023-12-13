Meghan Markle is standing around amplifying negative stereotypes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have just come under fire for their rumored bid to amplify negative stereotypes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just been accused of amplifying negative stereotypes via their connection over Endgame.

All these thoughts have been shared by PR expert Renae Smith.

He weighed in on everything while speaking to Express UK, and in the midst of that chat, he pointed towards incoming hardships, now that Omid Scobie’s book has gone viral.

He began by admitting that regardless of Scobie’s relationship status with the Sussexes, “The detailed depiction of the Sussexes' private lives in 'Endgame,' regardless of its source, will most likely impact public perception significantly.”

This is because, “If the public believes that the Sussexes are the origin of these insights, it will most certainly cast them in an unfavourable light (here in the UK),” not to mention, “potentially amplifying negative stereotypes” as a consequence.

Before concluding the expert also added, “This portrayal might lead to a perception that they are overly open about their private affairs, a stance which could be detrimental in a culture that often appreciates discretion and restraint.”