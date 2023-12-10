Meghan Markle, Prince Harry true feelings about racist royal row leaked

What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle truly feel about the name leak in the racist royal row

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel in regards to the ‘racist royal’ leak has just been exposed.

Insights into their true feelings have been brought to light by an inside source.

This insider weighed in on things, according to a report by Star Magazine.

For those unversed, the names of the ‘racist royals’ were revealed in a Dutch translation of the manuscript, allegedly handed off by Omid Scobie himself.

Shortly after the public backlash ensued, the translator even came out to state that they simply translated what was on the page. However, the publishing house maintains it was a “translation error.”

In regards to the reactions from the other side of the pond, it has been revealed that “[Meghan and Harry] never meant to attack head-on.”

In regards to Buckingham Palace and their reaction following the revelation, its been revealed that Prince William is ‘livid’ and even blames his brother, for bringing negative attention to the Firm, once more.