 
menu
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry is ‘not that important' to King Charles' monarchy

Experts warn Prince Harry is beginning to look less and less important as time goes on

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry’s future is looking ‘less and less’ important as time goes on, experts warn.

Author Jane Marguerite Tippett started the conversation off by comparing all the similarities that exist between the Duke of Sussex and his grand uncle, Edward VIII.

According to Express UK, she started by saying, “I think it will be a future of less and less importance in terms of who [Harry] is.”

Read More: Prince Harry doubling Prince Georges workload after saving Archie

“Edward had been a Prince of Wales for 25 years, he had been a king emperor - the aura of that lasted most of his life, but even by the end of it he was, of course, a much less consequential figure than he was, say in 1938 or '39, when memories of him as the most important royal in the world were still very fresh.”

On the other hand, “Prince Harry had a career of about five years as a working royal, this is so short.”

Read More: Prince Harry faces major blow as he receives another disappointing news from UK 

“I think what you'll find is that his importance is derived from the institution.”

In reference of that, he concluded by saying, “The longer [Harry] is away from that institution, the less important he will be because he only has a position in relation to that.”

Kris Jenner's ex-aide on Kardashians: 'I'd have bad dreams about them'
Kris Jenner's ex-aide on Kardashians: 'I'd have bad dreams about them'
Meghan Markle needs something more ‘explosive, shameful' to save herself
Meghan Markle needs something more ‘explosive, shameful' to save herself
Eva Mendes remembers Christmas in childhood: 'Magical'
Eva Mendes remembers Christmas in childhood: 'Magical'
Prince Harry's accusations of gaslighting and blame-games bashed video
Prince Harry's accusations of gaslighting and blame-games bashed
Glen Powell gets naked in front of Sydney Sweeney in 'Anyone But You' video
Glen Powell gets naked in front of Sydney Sweeney in 'Anyone But You'
Prince Harry needs to ‘get comfortable' with his chosen path video
Prince Harry needs to ‘get comfortable' with his chosen path
Marvel explores 'Black Panther' universe with new show video
Marvel explores 'Black Panther' universe with new show
Oprah Winfrey wants more to achieve amid stellar career
Oprah Winfrey wants more to achieve amid stellar career
Prince Harry is starting to come ‘undone'
Prince Harry is starting to come ‘undone'
Meghan Markle is standing around amplifying negative stereotypes
Meghan Markle is standing around amplifying negative stereotypes
Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Harry's charity suffers drop in donations
Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Harry's charity suffers drop in donations
Kanye West's new album links to Nazism?
Kanye West's new album links to Nazism?