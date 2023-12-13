Prince Harry is ‘not that important' to King Charles' monarchy

Experts warn Prince Harry is beginning to look less and less important as time goes on

Prince Harry’s future is looking ‘less and less’ important as time goes on, experts warn.



Author Jane Marguerite Tippett started the conversation off by comparing all the similarities that exist between the Duke of Sussex and his grand uncle, Edward VIII.

According to Express UK, she started by saying, “I think it will be a future of less and less importance in terms of who [Harry] is.”

“Edward had been a Prince of Wales for 25 years, he had been a king emperor - the aura of that lasted most of his life, but even by the end of it he was, of course, a much less consequential figure than he was, say in 1938 or '39, when memories of him as the most important royal in the world were still very fresh.”

On the other hand, “Prince Harry had a career of about five years as a working royal, this is so short.”

“I think what you'll find is that his importance is derived from the institution.”

In reference of that, he concluded by saying, “The longer [Harry] is away from that institution, the less important he will be because he only has a position in relation to that.”