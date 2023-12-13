Marvel explores 'Black Panther' universe with new show

A 'Black Panther' animated series is going ahead at the Marvel studios

Marvel Studios is tapping into the Black Panther universe as an exec teased an animated series titled Eyes of Wakanda in the works.



It comes during the What If season 2 promotions where the studio's executive Brad Winderbaum shared, "Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story."

Meanwhile, the franchise director Ryan Coogler is on board with the animated project as the multiple series set is developing at the studio.

Besides the Wakanda show, Marvel has announced several highly-anticipated animated series, including X-Men '97, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Marvel Zombies.

