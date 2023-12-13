 
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Eva Mendes remembers Christmas in childhood: 'Magical'

Eva Mendes shares throwback Christmas celebrations when she was a kid

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Eva Mendes remembers Christmas in childhood: Magical
Eva Mendes remembers Christmas in childhood: 'Magical'

Christmas festivities are near, and Eva Mendes is reflecting on one of her childhood holiday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, the Ghost Rider shared a throwback photo of herself standing near a Christmas tree.

"Little me in the 80's at Christmas. We were paycheck to paycheck — at best — but my Mami always went all out for me on Xmas morning," she wrote.

The actress continued, "My older siblings were also part of the magic. Since they were way beyond their Santa years then, when I look back now, I realize how they all did their part in making it magical for me. I'm so grateful."

In the photo's caption, the 49-year-old also paid tribute to her late brother Carlos Mendez, who breathed his last in 2016, aged 53.

"I miss my brother," the Miami native penned. "The last Christmas I had with him was a few years ago when he did something only a big brother could do. I'll leave that sweet story for another post. Anyway, I saw this pic this morning and felt like sharing."

