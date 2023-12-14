Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend 'one hour' on Archewell: 'Pretty pathetic'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered in donations for their brand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s company Archewell has experienced a huge loss, making eagle-eyes netizens question their worth.

Archewell Foundation has suffered a decrease of £8.7million after donations drop to £1.6million in 2022, down from £10.3million

Speaking about the couple, royal expert Richard Fitzgerald tells Express.co.uk: "Archewell’s tax return did not make cheerful reading for a couple apparently so determined to be known as philanthropists.

"It is reported that they made a net loss of €674,000 and that there are only (currently) two donors. Surely a couple who have the important connections they expected to have could do better than that.

He adds: "There is reportedly widespread cynicism as to whether they actually have staying power.

"Harry and Meghan apparently give Archewell an hour a week of their time. This is surely pretty pathetic. What, one wonders, are they doing with the rest of it!"

He continues : "The Sussexes have certainly

made a lot of noise. Are they, to judge from the above, empty vessels. It certainly looks like it! They lost Spotify, Netflix may be next!"