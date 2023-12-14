 
menu
Thursday, December 14, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend 'one hour' on Archewell: 'Pretty pathetic'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered in donations for their brand

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend one hour on Archewell: Pretty pathetic
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend 'one hour' on Archewell: 'Pretty pathetic'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s company Archewell has experienced a huge loss, making eagle-eyes netizens question their worth.

Archewell Foundation has suffered a decrease of £8.7million after donations drop to £1.6million in 2022, down from £10.3million

Speaking about the couple, royal expert Richard Fitzgerald tells Express.co.uk: "Archewell’s tax return did not make cheerful reading for a couple apparently so determined to be known as philanthropists.

"It is reported that they made a net loss of €674,000 and that there are only (currently) two donors. Surely a couple who have the important connections they expected to have could do better than that.

He adds: "There is reportedly widespread cynicism as to whether they actually have staying power.

"Harry and Meghan apparently give Archewell an hour a week of their time. This is surely pretty pathetic. What, one wonders, are they doing with the rest of it!"

He continues : "The Sussexes have certainly

made a lot of noise. Are they, to judge from the above, empty vessels. It certainly looks like it! They lost Spotify, Netflix may be next!"

Jamie Lynn Spears reflects on her 'I Am A Celebrity' journey
Jamie Lynn Spears reflects on her 'I Am A Celebrity' journey
Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI following arrest on Thanksgiving
Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI following arrest on Thanksgiving
Internet reacts to Ariana Grande's wax figure: 'Who is that'
Internet reacts to Ariana Grande's wax figure: 'Who is that'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacked as 'biggest losers' of Hollywood: Here's Why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacked as 'biggest losers' of Hollywood: Here's Why
Travis Kelce wants to treat Taylor Swift like 'princess' on her birthday
Travis Kelce wants to treat Taylor Swift like 'princess' on her birthday
Meghan Markle's suspicious actions ‘must have' created Endgame
Meghan Markle's suspicious actions ‘must have' created Endgame
Kris Jenner's ex-aide on Kardashians: 'I'd have bad dreams about them'
Kris Jenner's ex-aide on Kardashians: 'I'd have bad dreams about them'
Meghan Markle needs something more ‘explosive, shameful' to save herself
Meghan Markle needs something more ‘explosive, shameful' to save herself
Prince Harry is ‘not that important' to King Charles' monarchy video
Prince Harry is ‘not that important' to King Charles' monarchy
Eva Mendes remembers Christmas in childhood: 'Magical'
Eva Mendes remembers Christmas in childhood: 'Magical'
Prince Harry's accusations of gaslighting and blame-games bashed video
Prince Harry's accusations of gaslighting and blame-games bashed
Glen Powell gets naked in front of Sydney Sweeney in 'Anyone But You' video
Glen Powell gets naked in front of Sydney Sweeney in 'Anyone But You'