Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend 'one hour' on Archewell: 'Pretty pathetic'

Thursday, December 14, 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s company Archewell has experienced a huge loss, making eagle-eyes netizens question their worth.
Archewell Foundation has suffered a decrease of £8.7million after donations drop to £1.6million in 2022, down from £10.3million
Speaking about the couple, royal expert Richard Fitzgerald tells Express.co.uk: "Archewell’s tax return did not make cheerful reading for a couple apparently so determined to be known as philanthropists.
"It is reported that they made a net loss of €674,000 and that there are only (currently) two donors. Surely a couple who have the important connections they expected to have could do better than that.
He adds: "There is reportedly widespread cynicism as to whether they actually have staying power.
"Harry and Meghan apparently give Archewell an hour a week of their time. This is surely pretty pathetic. What, one wonders, are they doing with the rest of it!"
He continues : "The Sussexes have certainly
made a lot of noise. Are they, to judge from the above, empty vessels. It certainly looks like it! They lost Spotify, Netflix may be next!"