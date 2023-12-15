Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Archie, Lilibet to achieve ‘positive publicity’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle try to create family traditions for the sake of more publicity, claims expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle use their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to achieve their goal of getting more “positive publicity.”

A PR expert shared her thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their “calculated” moves during public appearances to lure the media to buy their “lies.”

Speaking with The Mirror, expert Laura Perkes, “Harry and Meghan have built a reputation that they’re never going to be able to run away from.”

She also shared her opinion of Harry and Meghan’s Halloween night of trick-or-treating with their kids, near their Montecito home, with Archie dressed as a skeleton and Lilibet donning a pink outfit.

“It may be that they wanted to create a family tradition,” Perkes said, “taking Archie and Lilibet trick or treating, to show that they’re ‘just a normal family’ doing normal things, but to me it feels like a PR stunt in disguise.”

“It’s the image they want to portray,” she added.

The expert went on to say that the reason behind Harry and Meghan quitting their Royal lives was to have “more freedom away from the scrutiny of the media eye, yet they want their ‘normal family life’ captured by photographers, no doubt to achieve more positive publicity.”