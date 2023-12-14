Bianca Censori DONE being Kanye West's ‘silent muse' like Kim Kardashian

Bianca Censori and Kanye West's 'huge fight' recently has apparently lead the Yeezy architect to draw boundaries

file footage

Bianca Censori gave Kanye West an ultimatum during their recent fight according to sources. The couple reportedly had a "huge" argument after Bianca returned from a trip to visit family in Australia for the first time since marrying West in secret last December.

Insiders claim the fight erupted when West "exploded" at his 28-year-old wife over fears he was losing control of her public image.

West allegedly didn't like that Bianca seemed to be acting independently and no longer playing the "silent mute" role he wanted.

“Their argument exploded on the night she went out with him when she was dressed normal and was drinking and flirting,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

They continued: “Kanye didn’t like this because he knew he was no longer in control. She allegedly told him she was done being his silent mute and that she is not his muse like Kim [Kardashian, ex-wife] was and he cannot treat her as such.”

“Kanye was forced to loosen the leash or face losing her. This was a huge turning point in their relationship and ever since then she has shown glimpses of her true self. This made her friends so happy to see her smiling and laughing and interacting in Miami,” added the source.

“Kanye will never get anyone better than her and he knows this,” concluded the insider.