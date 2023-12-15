Prince Harry branded a ‘lonely' man with no way home

Experts believe Prince Harry is living a very isolated and lonely life with Meghan Markle and the kids

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been branded lonely and isolated, living in Montecito with Meghan Markle and his kids.



This has been brought to light by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent interviews with GB News.

During the interview, Ms Schofield said, “I've heard that he is lonely but even without knowing what I know, you have to imagine this is a young man who grew up in an all boys school with a bunch of guys, a lot of fun friendships.”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are making brands run ‘far away

For those unversed, this has come amid reports that the Duke is looking to find some way back into the Royal Family.

The same expert also weighed in on how, “They experienced something that a lot of normal people didn't experience then Christmas is in a castle where every room is filled with your cousins - that it not the reality he has anymore.”

Before signing off she also admitted, “I do believe he's lonely, I do believe he aches for the world he left behind.”