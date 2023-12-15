 
menu
Friday, December 15, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry branded a ‘lonely' man with no way home

Experts believe Prince Harry is living a very isolated and lonely life with Meghan Markle and the kids

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, December 15, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been branded lonely and isolated, living in Montecito with Meghan Markle and his kids.

This has been brought to light by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent interviews with GB News.

During the interview, Ms Schofield said, “I've heard that he is lonely but even without knowing what I know, you have to imagine this is a young man who grew up in an all boys school with a bunch of guys, a lot of fun friendships.”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are making brands run ‘far away

For those unversed, this has come amid reports that the Duke is looking to find some way back into the Royal Family.

The same expert also weighed in on how, “They experienced something that a lot of normal people didn't experience then Christmas is in a castle where every room is filled with your cousins - that it not the reality he has anymore.”

Before signing off she also admitted, “I do believe he's lonely, I do believe he aches for the world he left behind.”

Internet blasts Jennifer Aniston over 'insensitive' remarks
Internet blasts Jennifer Aniston over 'insensitive' remarks
King Charles 'trust' on Prince Harry 'very little' for Christmas invite
King Charles 'trust' on Prince Harry 'very little' for Christmas invite
Fans slam Madonna for tour delay: ‘I want a refund'
Fans slam Madonna for tour delay: ‘I want a refund'
HBO kisses 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' goodbye with 12th season
HBO kisses 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' goodbye with 12th season
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need to take a page from Princess Kate's book
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need to take a page from Princess Kate's book
Kanye West returns to social media with crucial announcement
Kanye West returns to social media with crucial announcement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Archie, Lilibet to achieve ‘positive publicity'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Archie, Lilibet to achieve ‘positive publicity'
Sophie Turner throws shade at Joe Jonas with cryptic Instagram post?
Sophie Turner throws shade at Joe Jonas with cryptic Instagram post?
Prince Harry's homesickness is making life ‘very difficult' video
Prince Harry's homesickness is making life ‘very difficult'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive support amid royal race row scandal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive support amid royal race row scandal
Drake and Camila Cabello spotted getting cozy - watch video
Drake and Camila Cabello spotted getting cozy - watch
George Clooney on twin kids: 'They have different personalities'
George Clooney on twin kids: 'They have different personalities'