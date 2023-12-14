Drake and Camila Cabello spotted getting cozy - watch

Fans of Drake and Camila Cabello are in a frenzy over the videos of the two singers hanging out and getting cozy

file footage

Fans were surprised to see photos and videos of Drake and Camila Cabello getting cozy while vacationing together in Turks and Caicos last week. The stars were spotted relaxing and laughing together on a boat at Noah's Ark Beach Club.



In one video, Cabello, dressed in a black bathing suit, is seen giggling as she talks closely with Drake, who wears a blue tie-dye shirt and red shorts.

Multiple social media posts from the island sighted the pair spending time together, fueling dating rumors. According to celebrity gossip website Deuxmoi, Drake was solely focused on Cabello even though the singer was with a friend.

The artists were also spotted separately riding jet skis along the crystal clear water. The God's Plan hitmaker also showed off his bartending skills, seen pouring shots behind the bar at the local hangout spot. However, it's unclear if this was on the same day as his outing with Cabello.

Fans were quick to speculate whether a new romantic relationship was blossoming between the two stars.

“That smile means he digs her vibe, could this be love in the air? Time will tell,” one person tweeted in response to the video.

“DRAKEMILA IS COMING,” cheered another.

“That’s for sure a new LOVE story,” suggested one user, while another echoed, “I smell a relationship.

Other users were excited for a musical collab between the two “COLLAB OF 2024 IS COMING,” someone guessed.

“Confirmed the collab for her album that insiders were talking about,” another agreed.

Drake's last high-profile relationship was with Rihanna, ending in 2016, while Cabello split with Shawn Mendes last year.