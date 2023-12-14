 
menu
Thursday, December 14, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Drake and Camila Cabello spotted getting cozy - watch

Fans of Drake and Camila Cabello are in a frenzy over the videos of the two singers hanging out and getting cozy

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 14, 2023

file footage

Fans were surprised to see photos and videos of Drake and Camila Cabello getting cozy while vacationing together in Turks and Caicos last week. The stars were spotted relaxing and laughing together on a boat at Noah's Ark Beach Club.

In one video, Cabello, dressed in a black bathing suit, is seen giggling as she talks closely with Drake, who wears a blue tie-dye shirt and red shorts.

Multiple social media posts from the island sighted the pair spending time together, fueling dating rumors. According to celebrity gossip website Deuxmoi, Drake was solely focused on Cabello even though the singer was with a friend.

The artists were also spotted separately riding jet skis along the crystal clear water. The God's Plan hitmaker also showed off his bartending skills, seen pouring shots behind the bar at the local hangout spot. However, it's unclear if this was on the same day as his outing with Cabello.

Fans were quick to speculate whether a new romantic relationship was blossoming between the two stars.

“That smile means he digs her vibe, could this be love in the air? Time will tell,” one person tweeted in response to the video.

“DRAKEMILA IS COMING,” cheered another.

“That’s for sure a new LOVE story,” suggested one user, while another echoed, “I smell a relationship.

Other users were excited for a musical collab between the two “COLLAB OF 2024 IS COMING,” someone guessed.

“Confirmed the collab for her album that insiders were talking about,” another agreed.

Drake's last high-profile relationship was with Rihanna, ending in 2016, while Cabello split with Shawn Mendes last year. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need to take a page from Princess Kate's book
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need to take a page from Princess Kate's book
Kanye West returns to social media with crucial announcement
Kanye West returns to social media with crucial announcement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Archie, Lilibet to achieve ‘positive publicity'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Archie, Lilibet to achieve ‘positive publicity'
Sophie Turner lets a song do the talking about divorce with Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner lets a song do the talking about divorce with Joe Jonas
Prince Harry's homesickness is making life ‘very difficult' video
Prince Harry's homesickness is making life ‘very difficult'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive support amid royal race row scandal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive support amid royal race row scandal
George Clooney on twin kids: 'They have different personalities'
George Clooney on twin kids: 'They have different personalities'
Netflix's ‘The Crown' is ‘capitalising' on Prince Harry video
Netflix's ‘The Crown' is ‘capitalising' on Prince Harry
King Charles refuses to go ‘silent' with Prince Harry: ‘His heart is breaking' video
King Charles refuses to go ‘silent' with Prince Harry: ‘His heart is breaking'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle having ‘increasingly more frequent rows'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle having ‘increasingly more frequent rows'
Kardashians cancel Christmas card tradition, fans think THIS is the reason
Kardashians cancel Christmas card tradition, fans think THIS is the reason
Victoria Beckham still in distress about David Beckham's alleged mistress
Victoria Beckham still in distress about David Beckham's alleged mistress