Bianca Censori tells husband Kanye West that she is not his ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West, the controversial rapper known for his anti-Semitic remarks and praise for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, reportedly received an ultimatum from his wife, Bianca Censori, during their argument in the wake of the latter's home trip to Australia.

It has been reported that the couple's argument got heated which saw the Chicago rapper unleashing fury over his 28-year-old wife over fears that he was losing control over her image and demeanour.

According to Daily Mail, an insider exclusively revealed to the publication that the 46-year-old was given an ultimatum by Bianca to stop treating her like his silent mute or risk losing her, following their reunion in Dubai last month.

The publication reports that their fiery exchange took place on November 25, the night before Kanye performed his controversial song, Vultures, in collaboration with Lil Durk and Ty Dolla Sign in Dubai.

The publication quoted the insider, as saying, "Their argument exploded on the night she went out with him when she was dressed normal and was drinking and flirting."



They continued, "Kanye didn’t like this because he knew he was no longer in control. She allegedly told him she was done being his silent mute and that she is not his muse like Kim [Kardashian, ex-wife] was and he cannot treat her as such."