Friday, December 15, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Nicki Minaj gives live reply to Kanye West's text about 'Vultures' collab

Nicki Minaj and Kanye West collaborated no one song that Kanye is looking to include in 'Vultures'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 15, 2023

file footage

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's much anticipated collaborative album Vultures experienced another setback this week. The project was slated for release but got pushed back after a pre-save link appeared online prematurely.

Vultures would have included the leaked Nicki Minaj collab New Body from years ago. Clearly an important song, West texted Minaj asking to clear it for the album. 

However, Minaj declined on Instagram Live, noting she recently dropped an album and the track had been out for three years already.

She said: “That train has left the station. No disrespect in any way. I just put out a new album, why would I put out a song that has been out for 3 years?”

New Body originated as part of West's scrapped 2019 album Yandhi and gained internet notoriety. He played the song during a recent Miami listening session touting Vultures, giving fans hope it would see an official release.

But without Minaj's consent, the album tracklist may need changes. Fans are disappointed by another delay to the album after multiple push backs over the years. Its status remains unclear whether New Body will be replaced or if West can convince Minaj to change her mind. 

