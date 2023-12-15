Kate Middleton reportedly fighting with husband Prince William over their kids, George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate Middleton upset with Prince William for ‘ignoring her wishes’

Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage is facing challenges, with jealousy and disagreements taking center stage, revealed an insider close to the Royal family.

At recent public events, William, the Prince of Wales’ jealousy has become increasingly apparent, with subtle yet cutting remarks about his wife that have left observers stunned.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, an insider said of William, "His jealousy manifests in the occasional remark that cuts a little too deep, like a dismissive comment about her cooking, or when he told her to 'chop-chop' to rush her along at a wedding over the summer.”

“Or he'll simply ignore her, like in a podcast they did with Princess Anne in September, where Kate could barely get a word in edgewise,” the insider added.

The couple's communication has also taken a hit, with most interactions turning into arguments, especially about their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ future.

"They've definitely fought over work, but one of their biggest battles right now is their fundamental disagreement over their children's education," the insider revealed.

"Kate fought with him about this for years, but William seems to have won," the source added, "and she's upset that he's ignoring her wishes."

Before concluding, the insider said that the disagreement over their children's education has added strain to an already troubled relationship, raising questions about the future of the royal couple's marriage.