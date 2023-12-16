 
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Melanie Walker

Travis Scott's fans left in limbo ahead of Chicago concert

Travis Scott was set to perform at the United Center two years after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott's fans left in limbo ahead of Chicago concert

Travis Scott's fans recently received a disheartening update his upcoming concert.

Just a few hours before he had to perform live at the United Center in Chicago, the venue announced the gig had been postponed.

United Center’s X account wrote on their handle: “Travis Scott's show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced.”

They added that fans will be receiving new information about the concert directly via email.

The postponement comes two years after the Astroworld concert tragedy which killed eight fans as they got crushed by the stampede.

The incident occurred on the first night of the event, which was held at Travis' hometown Houston, Texas.

Later, investigators claimed that the concert management did not plan out proper safety measures and that the rapper continued with his concert even after learning that the attendees were in danger.

The performer issued a public apology following the incident which was also criticized for Travis "lack of remorse."

