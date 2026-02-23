 
Geo News

Harry Styles confirms 'SNL' return after sparking speculations

Harry Styles 'Saturday Night Live' return rumours confirmed with double duty announcement

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 23, 2026

Harry Styles confirms SNL return after sparking speculations
Harry Styles confirms 'SNL' return after sparking speculations

Harry Styles is set to return to Saturday Night Live six years after he last hosted the show, confirming fans' speculations.

The 32-year-old singer will be taking over the late night show for double duty - both as a host, and musical guest on March 14.

The Fine Line hitmaker is believed to perform new tracks from his upcoming album, Disco, All The Time, Kiss, Occasionally, which comes out on March 6.

The weekend comedy show revealed the news on the heels of rumours about the One Direction alum returning to the show, which arose at the time of his album, and subsequent tour announcement. 

Styles is no stranger to SNL as he has been on the show several times - as a host as well as a musical guest with One Direction, and solo as well.

The From The Dining Table singer last appeared for double duty on the show in 2019, and it became one of the memorable episodes for SNL fans.

'Elizabeth Taylor' as next single from 'TLOAS?' Taylor Swift sparks rumours
'Elizabeth Taylor' as next single from 'TLOAS?' Taylor Swift sparks rumours
Dakota Johnson regrets giving Chris Martin another chance
Dakota Johnson regrets giving Chris Martin another chance
Rose Byrne makes bombshell announcement about award shows
Rose Byrne makes bombshell announcement about award shows
'Wednesday' Season 3 announcement bears exciting surprise for fans: Details
'Wednesday' Season 3 announcement bears exciting surprise for fans: Details
Why 'Stranger Things' stars were snubbed at Millie Bobby Brown's birthday?
Why 'Stranger Things' stars were snubbed at Millie Bobby Brown's birthday?
Kate Walsh recalls meeting 'so handsome' Eric Dane: 'But can this guy act?'
Kate Walsh recalls meeting 'so handsome' Eric Dane: 'But can this guy act?'
Hugh Jackman may have taken his 'wolverine' role too seriously: Here's proof
Hugh Jackman may have taken his 'wolverine' role too seriously: Here's proof
KATSEYE scandal heats up as BLACKPINK's Lisa dragged into controversy
KATSEYE scandal heats up as BLACKPINK's Lisa dragged into controversy