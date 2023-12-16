Prince Harry worries about Prince William, Kate Middleton’s kids despite rift

 
Prince Harry cares for his estranged brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton’s kids, despite their years-long feud.

Harry, expresses concern that one of their three kids, namely Prince George, Princess Charlotte, or Prince Louis, might experience challenges similar to his own, particularly in terms of mental health issues.

Speaking with The Telegraph, Harry, revealed his concerns for the “other spares” within the Royal Family i.e. the younger generation.

The candid admission sheds light on the emotional toll of Harry's unique position within the Royal Family, where he has often been referred to as the “spare” in comparison to William.

He has been vocal about his struggles with mental health, both during his time as a working member of the royal household and in the aftermath of stepping back from official duties.

"As I know full well, within my family, if it’s not us, it’s going to be someone else,” he told the publication after the release of his book, Spare.

“And though William… has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare,” he added.

“And that hurts, that worries me,” the Duke of Sussex said.

