'Sean' Diddy Combs' wishes late girlfriend happy birthday as he was accused of multiple sexual abuse claims

Sean 'Diddy' Combs remembers old lover amid sexual abuse claims

At the time of battling sexual assault lawsuits, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is paying a heartfelt tribute to late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter on her birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the music producer penned a note, saying, "We miss you so much, Kim! Happy Birthday Beautiful!" adding, "Love forever ????." At the same time, the comments were turned off under the comments.

Moreover, the Babyface singer's children also remembered her on her 53rd birthday.

Daughter Quincy penned, "Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy! You still riding shotgun with me til this day. I miss you more than the lord will allow! I I love you Mommy! ????️????.”



Son King also paid rich tribute to his late mom, "HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY MOMMY!!! ???? ❤️???? I wish I could be with you right now and hug you and give you love !!! I love you and miss you so much❤️????????!!! #foreverkp."



Meanwhile, Diddy and Kim started dating in 1994 and continued being in a relationship on and off for many years.

In 2018, the latter died from lung cancer in her sleep at the age of 47. The duo has four kids.

