 
menu
Saturday, December 16, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Sean 'Diddy' Combs remembers old lover amid sexual abuse claims

'Sean' Diddy Combs' wishes late girlfriend happy birthday as he was accused of multiple sexual abuse claims

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Sean Diddy Combs remembers old lover amid sexual abuse claims
Sean 'Diddy' Combs remembers old lover amid sexual abuse claims

At the time of battling sexual assault lawsuits, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is paying a heartfelt tribute to late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the music producer penned a note, saying, "We miss you so much, Kim! Happy Birthday Beautiful!" adding, "Love forever ????." At the same time, the comments were turned off under the comments.

Moreover, the Babyface singer's children also remembered her on her 53rd birthday. 

Daughter Quincy penned, "Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy! You still riding shotgun with me til this day. I miss you more than the lord will allow! I I love you Mommy! ????️????.”

Son King also paid rich tribute to his late mom, "HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY MOMMY!!! ???? ❤️???? I wish I could be with you right now and hug you and give you love !!! I love you and miss you so much❤️????????!!! #foreverkp."

Meanwhile, Diddy and Kim started dating in 1994 and continued being in a relationship on and off for many years. 

In 2018, the latter died from lung cancer in her sleep at the age of 47. The duo has four kids.

Nicki Minaj's documentary gets encouraging update
Nicki Minaj's documentary gets encouraging update
One racy scene left Jennifer Aniston injured: Read details
One racy scene left Jennifer Aniston injured: Read details
Taylor Swift makes Jessica Chastain forget about his ex?
Taylor Swift makes Jessica Chastain forget about his ex?
King Charles needs space from Queen Camilla? video
King Charles needs space from Queen Camilla?
NSYNC's Lance Bass reflects on the band taking over 20 years to reunite video
NSYNC's Lance Bass reflects on the band taking over 20 years to reunite
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle financial woes trigger talks of return to Britain
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle financial woes trigger talks of return to Britain
Travis Kelce asks Taylor Swift's dad for permission to propose
Travis Kelce asks Taylor Swift's dad for permission to propose
Nicki Minaj opens purse for children amid fifth album release
Nicki Minaj opens purse for children amid fifth album release
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker planning for ‘magical' Christmas with Rocky Barker
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker planning for ‘magical' Christmas with Rocky Barker
Leonardo DiCaprio dines out with Vittoria Ceretti after 'cozy' outing with Lottie Moss
Leonardo DiCaprio dines out with Vittoria Ceretti after 'cozy' outing with Lottie Moss
Prince Harry worries about Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids despite rift
Prince Harry worries about Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids despite rift
AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dead at 77
AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dead at 77