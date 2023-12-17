Eilish teases her upcoming 'Saturday Night Live' performance of 'What Was I Made For?' from the 'Barbie' soundtrack

Billie Eilish teases Saturday Night Live performance in playful promo

Billie Eilish, an acclaimed 21-year-old pop sensation recently took the Saturday Night Live stage by storm in a promotional video featuring guest host Kate McKinnon and cast member Ego Nwodim.

Taking to the iconic Studio 8H stage, the trio had a witty exchange of their views in three entertaining segments.

The first segment featured Nwodim humorously suggesting Eilish and McKinnon's involvement in Oppenheimer, playfully referring to them as "the bomb" in the drama feature.

The second segment featured a festive atmosphere as it involved talk about the upcoming Christmas, with McKinnon confessing to making roast beef sandwiches on set.



According to Daily Mail, the final segment delved into holiday favourites, with Eilish and Nwodim revealing that they are more prone towards the traditional aspects of Christmas while McKinnon humorously declared her affinity for 'the unconquered sun god Mithra.'

Eilish dropped a hint about her upcoming Saturday Night Live performance of What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack. In a playful moment on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, she pointed to her hat, featuring the Margot Robbie-starring movie's logo.

Barbie track, co-written with her brother Finneas, was released on July 13, accompanied by a music video featuring Eilish in a dress reminiscent of Robbie's Barbie attire.

