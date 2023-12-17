Mariah Carey recounts Christmas with 'dysfunctional family'

Mariah Carey holds Christmas close to her heart after being deprived of it all through her early life

As the "Queen of Christmas," Mariah Carey is unquestionably synonymous with the festive season thanks to her ubiquitous hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Nearly 30 years since its release, the 54-year-old singer still loves everything about the holidays. While Christmas was a difficult time growing up in a "dysfunctional family," Carey has found joy in making her own Christmas traditions with her children and twins Morrocan and Monroe, 12.

She told The Mirror: “Because growing up, I always wanted Christmases to be perfect, like you see in the movies. But I had quite a dysfunctional family, so it was always a mess. But I never gave up hoping. And then, at a certain point when I was able to control what my holidays would be like, I started to create my idea of a perfect Christmas and to share it with as many people as I could. My fans are a huge part of my Christmas. I have learnt that nothing is perfect, but I can try to reach out and help share the merriest of Christmases with everyone.”

One tradition is an annual trip to Aspen, Colorado where Carey ensures her kids experience the magic of a white Christmas. "To see snow at Christmas is the greatest joy. It's important they embrace the holiday," she says.

The family recreates the same Christmas routines each year from decorating to playlists and food to feel the comforts of home. Carey also included her twins on her recent Merry Christmas To All! tour, allowing them to be part of sharing Christmas cheer with fans worldwide.