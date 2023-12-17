 
menu
Sunday, December 17, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'big time money stashed away' in Archewell Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation was said to have lost millions in donations, but the Sussexes deny that

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markles Archewell Foundation was said to have lost millions in donations, but the Sussexes deny that
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation was said to have lost millions in donations, but the Sussexes deny that

Reports disputing claims about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's finances appear to have irritated the Sussexes.

It's been alleged that their Archewell Foundation lost millions in donations over the past year, with figures showing a drop of over £8.7 million compared to 2021.

However, a representative for Archewell and Harry and Meghan's camp spoke to TMZ to deny that the charity is in financial trouble.

Royal reporter Kinsey Schofield told GB News the couple "didn't like the UK headlines" suggesting losses had left them "strapped for cash".

Schofield said Archewell told TMZ the reports were misleading as the foundation is a non-profit, not a corporation. This implies it doesn't rely solely on donations and has other financial reserves not accounted for in its yearly reports.

Ms Schofield said: "Someone from Archewell told TMZ that Harry and Meghan and Archewell have big time money stashed away, and this recent report suggesting that they were in the red or strapped for cash was misleading because it doesn't take into account that they are not a corporation.

"So obviously this particular headline is really getting under the Duke and Duchess's skin here in the States."

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes exes 'become' lovers after mutual pain
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes exes 'become' lovers after mutual pain
'He's pretentious': Joey King put off by Jacob Elordi's criticism of ‘The Kissing Booth'
'He's pretentious': Joey King put off by Jacob Elordi's criticism of ‘The Kissing Booth'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's world is coming ‘crashing' down video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's world is coming ‘crashing' down
Jennifer Aniston to host 'Friends' cast at home to remember Matthew Perry video
Jennifer Aniston to host 'Friends' cast at home to remember Matthew Perry
Shawn Mendes steps out with Jocelyne Miranda, 51, for Christmas shopping
Shawn Mendes steps out with Jocelyne Miranda, 51, for Christmas shopping
Ryan Reynolds 'wants' Hugh Jackman to dip toes into dating pool
Ryan Reynolds 'wants' Hugh Jackman to dip toes into dating pool
Demi Lovato gets engaged to beau Jordan Lutes
Demi Lovato gets engaged to beau Jordan Lutes
Prince Harry a ‘sanctimonious' man who's bubble has ‘finally burst' video
Prince Harry a ‘sanctimonious' man who's bubble has ‘finally burst'
Nicola Peltz branded 'nightmare bride' in doc about Brooklyn Beckham wedding
Nicola Peltz branded 'nightmare bride' in doc about Brooklyn Beckham wedding
Mariah Carey recounts Christmas with 'dysfunctional family'
Mariah Carey recounts Christmas with 'dysfunctional family'
DC fans gets disappointing update about Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'
DC fans gets disappointing update about Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'
Prince Harry's new Christmas plan related to royal family laid bare
Prince Harry's new Christmas plan related to royal family laid bare