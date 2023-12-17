Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'big time money stashed away' in Archewell Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation was said to have lost millions in donations, but the Sussexes deny that

Reports disputing claims about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's finances appear to have irritated the Sussexes.

It's been alleged that their Archewell Foundation lost millions in donations over the past year, with figures showing a drop of over £8.7 million compared to 2021.

However, a representative for Archewell and Harry and Meghan's camp spoke to TMZ to deny that the charity is in financial trouble.

Royal reporter Kinsey Schofield told GB News the couple "didn't like the UK headlines" suggesting losses had left them "strapped for cash".

Schofield said Archewell told TMZ the reports were misleading as the foundation is a non-profit, not a corporation. This implies it doesn't rely solely on donations and has other financial reserves not accounted for in its yearly reports.

Ms Schofield said: "Someone from Archewell told TMZ that Harry and Meghan and Archewell have big time money stashed away, and this recent report suggesting that they were in the red or strapped for cash was misleading because it doesn't take into account that they are not a corporation.

"So obviously this particular headline is really getting under the Duke and Duchess's skin here in the States."