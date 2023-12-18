Travis Scott's Circus Maximus tour comes two years after the Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott's addresses concert postponement in cryptic Instagram post

Travis Scott, the rapper who recently postponed his Friday night concert at the United Center in Chicago just a few hours before it was set to begin has recently shared a cryptic Instagram post.

The post apparently aims to address his fans, revealing the possible reason behind the postponement of the show.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 32-year-old rapper wrote, "U ever spent 24 hours on a runway I have. F**k that Sh*t." The show was part of the singer's Circus Maximus tour.

The official announcement on the venue's official X account stated that the show would not be going forward without revealing the specific cause behind their decision.

The rescheduled dates were also not provided to the public.

The rapper is currently on his Circus Maximus tour, upon which he embarked two years after the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, in which ten fans of the rapper were killed due to a crowd rush.

According to Daily Mail, the incident occurred on the first night of the event, which was held at NRG Park in the performer's hometown of Houston, Texas.

As soon as Scott took to the stage, hundreds of his fans pushed their way towards him, causing a crowd rush that resulted in the tragic deaths of eight concertgoers.

Two more fans, one of whom was only nine years old, passed away from injuries suffered during the incident.