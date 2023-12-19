King Charles and Queen Camilla Christmas shenanigans were revealed

King Charles, Queen Camilla 'boring' Christmas food revealed

King Charles and Queen Camilla feast on Christmas dinner with an unusual spread.

The Royal couple like their Christmas lunch privately, says food writer and former chef Darren McGrady

McrGrady, 61 reveals: "They're actually boring when it comes to festivities. They didn't do hams or anything, just traditional turkeys.

The expert adds: "We did three turkeys for the Queen and her family in the royal dining room, one for the children's nursery and then more for the 100 or so staff, so everyone had a Christmas lunch".

The comments come months after king Charles and Camilla coronation in May.

Expert Carol Malone earlier revealed the efforts it took Camilla to come upto this role of respect.

He said: "She really was, she was the devil incarnate never mind a national treasure. She was hated, she was seen as a homewrecker and even when Diana died, she kind of got blamed for that.

"People were thinking that if it hadn't been for her, Diana wouldn't have been in that car, she wouldn't have been with Dodi al-Fayed."

Malone added: "She had to bear a lot of you know what before. But I think the Palace's PR machine has been very clever with Camilla.