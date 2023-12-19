 
menu
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry's plans for New Year related to King Charles, royal family disclosed

Prince Harry wants to repair relations with King Charles and the royals and does not want it dragging on

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Prince Harrys plans for New Year related to King Charles, royal family disclosed
Prince Harry's plans for New Year related to King Charles, royal family disclosed

Prince Harry is optimistic that he would soon be able to sit down with his father King Charles and talk, it is claimed as the Duke wants to bring his family back to the UK.

The royal insiders have disclosed Prince Harry’s plans for new year related to the royal family.

Also Read: Queen Camilla physically not fit to carry out Royal duties?

According to a report by OK!, Archie and Lilibet doting father is ‘adamant’ that he would spend more time in Britain next year so that he could build bridges with his family.

The publication quoted an insider claiming that Prince Harry wants to repair relations with the royals and doesn’t want it dragging on.

The royal source said, “It sounds rather clichéd, but there’s no doubt in my mind Harry’s New Year’s resolution will be to make sure he repairs things with his family. I think he feels next year will be make or break.”

Read More: Prince Harry Christmas phone call for King Charles 'orchestrated' for drama

The source claimed, “He’s been feeling rather exasperated by how badly things have been going over the past few years and wants to put it behind him and move forward in a positive light.”

Netflix 'Wednesday' plans spin-off based on beloved character video
Netflix 'Wednesday' plans spin-off based on beloved character
Mariah Carrey, Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years?
Mariah Carrey, Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years?
Lizzo makes major move to get rid of harassment case
Lizzo makes major move to get rid of harassment case
Are Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse engaged?
Are Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse engaged?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'rubbish' Christmas card is all about 'me me me'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'rubbish' Christmas card is all about 'me me me'
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'boring' Christmas food revealed
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'boring' Christmas food revealed
Prince Harry needs royals to stay 'visible' like Prince William, family
Prince Harry needs royals to stay 'visible' like Prince William, family
Madonna, Andy Cohen's hilarious exchange at Brooklyn Concert wows fans video
Madonna, Andy Cohen's hilarious exchange at Brooklyn Concert wows fans
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky enjoys date night amid rapper's looming assault trial video
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky enjoys date night amid rapper's looming assault trial
Blueface sparks outrage after altercation with fan during club performance
Blueface sparks outrage after altercation with fan during club performance
Brad Pitt's age defying appearance at 60 sparks Benjamin Button comparisons
Brad Pitt's age defying appearance at 60 sparks Benjamin Button comparisons
Russell Brand grilled by police for second time in sexual offence probe
Russell Brand grilled by police for second time in sexual offence probe