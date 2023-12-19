Prince Harry wants to repair relations with King Charles and the royals and does not want it dragging on

Prince Harry's plans for New Year related to King Charles, royal family disclosed

Prince Harry is optimistic that he would soon be able to sit down with his father King Charles and talk, it is claimed as the Duke wants to bring his family back to the UK.



The royal insiders have disclosed Prince Harry’s plans for new year related to the royal family.

According to a report by OK!, Archie and Lilibet doting father is ‘adamant’ that he would spend more time in Britain next year so that he could build bridges with his family.

The publication quoted an insider claiming that Prince Harry wants to repair relations with the royals and doesn’t want it dragging on.

The royal source said, “It sounds rather clichéd, but there’s no doubt in my mind Harry’s New Year’s resolution will be to make sure he repairs things with his family. I think he feels next year will be make or break.”

The source claimed, “He’s been feeling rather exasperated by how badly things have been going over the past few years and wants to put it behind him and move forward in a positive light.”