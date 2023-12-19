Holly Marie Combs details Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty's ‘Charmed' feud

Holly Marie Combs claims Alyssa Milano was behind Shannen Doherty’s ‘Charmed’ exit

Holly Marie Combs made bombshell allegations while appearing on Shannen Doherty's podcast, claiming Alyssa Milano was responsible for Doherty getting fired from Charmed.

Combs said she confronted producer Jonathan Levin, who told her it was either Milano or Doherty after Milano allegedly built a case of uncomfortable incidents and threatened to sue over a hostile work environment.

“He said, ‘We didn’t mean to — but we’ve been backed into this corner — we’re basically in this position where it’s one or the other,'” Combs recalled.

“‘We were told [by Alyssa] it’s her or [Shannen] and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.'”

As one of the only stars who stayed on all eight seasons of Charmed, Combs said she never witnessed any harsh words or public fights between Milano, Doherty and herself. She offered to quit herself if Doherty was let go.

“This is not a show I wanted to do without Shannen. She didn’t want to do it without me. Therefore, I don’t want to do it without her and that should be fairly clear,” she recalled saying.

Levin then allegedly threatened to sue her, Combs remarked it felt like "blackmail."

Doherty, who was 30 when her character Prue was killed off, said she spent a year replaying events trying to find examples of her own bad behavior but couldn't.

“I don’t ever remember being mean to her on set. I remember an episode I directed where she did something on the Christmas break and they asked me to work around some things with her and I had no problem with it. I couldn’t have been more kind and understanding,” Doherty continued.

She wished she handled the situation differently, “I definitely would’ve sued and I would’ve been honest about the situation because the rumors followed me regardless.”