Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Amy Robach reveals she will spend Christmas holiday with partner T.J. Holmes and her kids

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes on Christmas: 'We will spend together'

Lovebirds Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are discussing their plans to celebrate Christmas together.

Sharing the plans on the pair's podcast Amy and T.J. on iHeartRadio, the blonde reporter said, "But we will spend time together," adding, "We will be together. And we don't have the exact plan in place."

She noted, "We're trying to figure it out. But we're both going to be here in New York and our daughters are going to be here in New York, and so we will piece it together."

At one point, the 50-year-old explained the hardship the duo and their children went through amid their divorce from their respective partners.

"Everyone would love a nuclear traditional family. And one divorce is hard enough trying to figure that out," she added.

Amy continued, "Two divorces is even more complicated. So I think we're trying to do what our kids would like us to do. I think we've let them lead the way up until now."

Meanwhile, T.J. shares a daughter with ex Marilee Fiebig, and Amy has two daughters with former hubby Tim McIntosh.

