Thursday, December 21, 2023
Prince Harry has ‘lost everything' trying to win today's battle

Prince Harry has just been called out for seeing his victory against The Mirror Group as anything but career ending

Prince Harry has just been called out for his celebratory stance on the lawsuit against the British press

Accusatory remarks such as these, against Prince Harry have been shared by royal commentator Patrick Christys.

He touched on everything in one of his most recent pieces for GB News.

In it he referenced Prince Harry’s £140,000 compensation by The Mirror Group Newspaper, for mobile phone hacking.

However, he began it all by calling the entire victory ‘hollow’.

Especially since the writer believes, “Harry could have pursued this court case without doing everything else” that seemingly hurt the Royal Family.

Read More: Prince Harry takes aim at Piers Morgan after mobile hacking case verdict

The same expert also went as far as to say, “He might have won today, but he's lost nearly everything else.”

This comes after a warning to the Duke was issued, urging him to “cling on to this victory because in reality, I think that's all he's got”.

For those unversed, Prince Harry issued a statement via his lawyer after the verdict was announced.

It reads, “This case is not just about hacking. It is about a systemic practice of unlawful and appalling behaviour followed by cover-ups and destruction of evidence, the shocking scale of which can only be revealed through these proceedings.”

