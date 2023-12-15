Prince Harry takes aim at Piers Morgan after mobile hacking case verdict

Prince Harry finally shifts his attention to Piers Morgan as part of a shocking call out

File Footage

Prince Harry has just accused Piers Morgan of being “well aware” of the phone hacking taking place, right under the world’s nose.



Insight into the Duke’s thoughts has been shared by a member of Prince Harry’s legal team.

His lawyer David Sherborne, stated on Prince Harry’s behalf.

In the statement, he went as far as to thank his own team for “dismantling the sworn testimony” of the Mirror Group Newspapers.

His lawyer also went as far as to add that this case is about “systemic and appalling behavior followed by cover-ups,” and branded it something that could only be revealed through lengthy court proceedings.

Read More: Prince Harry's official statement after mobile hacking case verdict released

In the eyes of the Duke Morgan “clearly knew about phone hacking” and was also allegedly involved in those actions, according to BBC.

According to the outlet, Mr Justice Fancourt “lists times when Morgan was said to have been aware of phone hacking - and the evidence had not been contested.”

Not to mention, “he also said that he found evidence about Morgan’s involvement to be credible and it had not been countered by the Mirror Group.”

The judge also referenced one such instance where the proof became visible.

He referenced Omid Scobie at this point and recounted how Morgan allegedly discussed an article about Kylie Minogue, as well as Morgan with the biographer.

Read More: British judge reacts to Prince Harry's mobile hacking lawsuit after verdict



For those unversed, Scobie was an intern at “3am Girls” entertainment at the time.

When asked whether his sources were right, Morgan allegedly said that “the source had been a voicemail.”

In light of this, even the judge called Scobie “a straight-forward and reliable witness” and added that, “I accept what he said about Mr Morgan’s involvement in the Minogue/Gooding story” and “no evidence was called by MGN to contradict it.”