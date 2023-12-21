 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Rachel McAdams spills on 'Mean Girls' reunion offer

Back in November, the lead cast members of 'Mean Girls' reunited for a Black Friday commercial

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, December 21, 2023

File Footage

Rachel McAdams finally opened up about why she didn’t join the Mean Girls cast reunion.

In November, the girl gang of Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert came together to do a Black Friday commercial for Walmart. 

However, the 42 year-old actress, who played the role of Queen B Regina George, was missing from sight.

When Variety asked her why she turned the ad down, Rachel replied: “I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. “I’ve never done commercials.”

She added that while it “didn’t feel like her bag,” Rachel continued that a movie reunion on the hand would be “awesome.”

Rachel McAdams as Regina George
Rachel McAdams as Regina George

The Notebook actress also revealed that she had no idea “her plastics” were going to be a part of the project.

“I would, of course, always love to be part of a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later,” she said.

Back in November, Page Six reported that Rachel declined the offer because she “didn’t want to do it,” but that the other lead cast members “loved being together.”

“They had a great time talking about being moms, and it was definitely a loss not having Rachel there,” an insider had claimed.

