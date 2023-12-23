 
Britney Spears extends olive branch to sister Jamie Lynn for reconciliation

Jamie Lynn has also maintained a positive tone toward her sister Britney during her time on 'I'm a Celeb'

In a surprising turn of events, Britney Spears, an acclaimed pop sensation, has reportedly extended an olive branch to her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, in the spirit of the holiday season. 

The 42-year-old singer, who recently reconciled with her mother Lynn Spears after years of estrangement, is now seeking to mend fences with Jamie Lynn.

According to Daily Mail, an insider revealed to The Sun that Britney, who watched Jamie Lynn's recent appearance on I'm a Celeb, was supportive and sees the Christmas celebrations as the perfect time to bury the past differences and make a fresh start. 

The source revealed, "Given it is Christmas, Britney is keen to try and put some of their past issues to bed."

This potential reconciliation follows Britney's birthday celebration with her mother, marking a positive development in the family dynamic strained by the singer's 13-year conservatorship. 

The insider disclosed, "Britney has said she’d like to meet up with Jamie Lynn if they could make it happen."

Despite their complicated history and public fallout, the insider emphasized, Britney thinks that they are sisters, and it's time to put their past behind them. 

Notably, Jamie Lynn has maintained a positive tone toward Britney during her time on I'm a Celeb, and the sisters seem poised for a fresh start after years of turbulence in their relationship.

