Travis Scott reveals why he played FE!N for ten times in a concert

Travis Scott performs one song multiple times for fans

Travis Scott shared he has the best fans in the world. For them, the Houston rapstar performed FE!N ten times in a row at the Barcclays Center in Brooklyn.



The Grammy winner told the host, Jimmy Fallon, explaining the reason of his frenzy performance, "Man, I have the best fans in the world, and I go off the energy they give me," he continued. "And they were wild that night, and so I just got even wilder."

Adding a joke, the Sicko Mode hitmaker said he planned to "go even crazier at Madison Square Garden" at the concert night.

Speaking of fans, Travis previously had to explain to his fans about postponing his last week Chicago tour stop after he was stuck at the airport for a day.

Taking to Twitter, My Eyes rapper shared, "I literally spent 24 hrs on ****** runway," adding, "Craziest **** ever."

Meanwhile, Travis is making strides on his latest Circus Maximus tour, which comes two years after his Astroworld tragedy in 2021, where a crowd rush killed ten concertgoers.