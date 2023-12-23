King Charles fears protests over Queen Camilla

King Charles is allegedly growing concerned that he will face ‘protests’ and call outs, due to his reign and Queen

King Charles is allegedly growing very fearful over the presence of Queen Camilla during tours, over fears of protests.



All of this has been brought to light by an inside source.

The fears are in regards to his upcoming Canadian tour in 2024 which will begin in May and is scheduled to last over a week.

Per the source, there have been a number of “raised concerns” that pertain to the King and Queen’s reception.

According to GB News, even officials in charge are “acutely aware” of the dangers and know it will become a “huge test of [the King’s] popularity.

An insider working closely with the upcoming Canadian tour also doubled down on the significance of this event and said, “reflect the feeling in the country”, they also added that there were “very real fears of protests affecting future visits” about this, as of now.

However, a palace source broke their silence over the matter to The Mirror and said, “The King has always been very open that he will continue in his role as head of state across the British realms for as long as he is wanted.”

All these fears began emerging after results from a CBC poll revealed that 81% people didn’t feel connected to the monarchy, and only 14% had a positive view.

The same poll also found changes since the King’s Coronation, i.e. 60% people being apposed to King Charles’ takeover.