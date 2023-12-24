Michael Jackson's estate blocks auction of 'stolen' unreleased recordings

Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, is set to portray the King of Pop in an upcoming biopic titled 'Michael'

In a recent turn of events, Michael Jackson's estate has successfully stopped the auction of extremely rare unreleased recordings by the late singer, often referred to as the King of Pop.



Gotta Have Rock and Roll had planned to auction over two dozen master tapes, recorded in 1994 at The Hit Factory in New York, expecting to fetch up to $4,000 per tape.

According to Daily Mail, however, lawyers representing Jackson's estate intervened, claiming the recordings were unquestionably stolen.

Attorney Jonathan Steinsapir issued a cease and desist letter on November 29, demanding the immediate return of the tapes.

Despite the estate's efforts, the auction house, refused to comply, which prompted the estate's attorneys to pursue legal action. The attorney sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.

As of now, the tapes have been removed from sale. Gotta Have Rock and Roll, however, continues to auction other items associated with the legendary artist, including a "Circa 1984 Owned + Worn Red Military Style Jacket" estimated to sell for over $10,000.

Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, is set to portray the King of Pop in an upcoming biopic titled Michael.

The biopic, directed by Antoine Fuqua for Lionsgate, will be produced by GK Films and Michael Jackson's estate co-executors, John Branca and John McClain.

Jaafar expressed his gratitude for the role on Twitter, sharing a black and white photo of himself reminiscent of his late uncle's iconic style.