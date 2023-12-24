Notably absent from the festive frame was Romeo, but Victoria made sure to express their missed presence in her post

Beckham family light up Miami with early Christmas magic

In a festive welcome to Christmas, the Beckham family has kicked off the holiday celebrations in sunny Miami.

Victoria Beckham took to social media to share heartwarming snapshots of the clan adorned in matching Santa hats and cosy pyjamas, radiating joy against the backdrop of a towering Christmas tree.

Victoria sported stylish patterned PJs, while David and the kids showcased their unique holiday outfits, creating a delightful family tableau.

The fashion-forward family's Christmas celebration extended beyond social media, as Nicola Peltz-Beckham, now part of the Beckham clan, shared her own delightful holiday snaps.

This holiday cheerfulness follows revelations from earlier in the year, where David Beckham discussed his football journey and relationship with Victoria in a Netflix documentary series.

Meanwhile, Victoria recently disclosed her longtime eyebrow secret, confessing that she had never let her husband David witness her without meticulously groomed eyebrows.

In a candid moment, she unveiled her eyebrow routine on TikTok, shedding light on her self-consciousness stemming from the eyebrow trends of the '90s.