Kate Middleton working overtime to make Christmas ‘magical’ for her kids

Sunday, December 24, 2023
Kate Middleton wants Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to have the best Christmas this year

Sunday, December 24, 2023

Kate Middleton is working hard to make this Christmas “magical” for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, amid family drama.

While it is still uncertain whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending the Royal Christmas bash this year, Kate is certain to make it one memorable holiday for her children.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, an insider revealed that Kate “always put kids first during the holidays,” adding, “She works overtime to make Christmas as magical as possible for them.”

The insider revealed that Kate, the Princess of Wales, has made Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are “in charge” of the sweets this year.

ALSO READ: King Charles to change Queen Elizabeth's longstanding holiday traditions

“They are making dessert and are planning on making pies galore,” the tipster revealed. “The children are right by Kate’s side building the gingerbread houses and making cookies helping with all the dinners during the holiday season — they love being involved.”

Kate is also working closely with Camilla to make sure nothing disrupts their Christmas celebrations, shared the publication.

“Kate and Camilla are both fantastic organizers, so they complement each other very well. They’re making lists and sharing the load,” added the source.

“It’s shaping up to be the most well-put together Christmas anyone in the family can remember!”

