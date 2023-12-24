Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jamie Foxx become good friends as they face sexual abuse charges

Diddy, Jamie Foxx seal close bond amid disturbing accusations

Amid facing sexual assault allegations, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jamie Foxx found each other company as they navigated through their lives challenging period.



Insiders, knowledgeable about the matter, told RadarOnline the pair are "leaning on each other for emotional support."

"These guys need all the support they can get right now — and they can count on each other," a mole squealed. "It's amazing how some friends suddenly disappear when the going gets rough."

In the meantime, these two Hollywood bigwigs are facing sexual abuse allegations by different women.

The die was cast for the music producer when his ex-flame Cassie Ventura broke the silence after she filed a lawsuit claiming Diddy sexually assaulted her.

The lawsuit triggered a domino effect as multiple women came forward with their 'truth' -- alleging similar allegations. The 54-year-old, however, vehemently denied the accusations.

But the severity of these claims was enough for Harlem's native business associates to fly away from him as nearly 20 brands cut ties with him.

Meanwhile, in Jamie's case, a woman leveled allegations against the Oscar winner for sexually assaulting her in 2015. However, the actor dismissed the charges as bogus.