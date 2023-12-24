 
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Timothee Chalamet gets deep into character to play Bob Dylan

Timothee Chalamet reveals he gets his hands on Bob Dylan's unreleased songs to prepare for the biopic role

For the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, Timothee Chalamet went old-school and prepared for the role by listening to a trove of unreleased musician icons' tracks.

Speaking to Happy Sad Confused, the Dune star revealed that the famed songwriter's manager, Jeff Rosen, shared his massive never-before-seen playlist with him.

"This might earn the ire and wrath of a lot of Bob fans, rightfully," he continued. "But he sent me like a 12-hour playlist of unreleased Bob stuff from like 1959 to '64."

The 27-year-old added, "some of it I can't find online. I feel like I'm holding onto gold or something."

Helmed by James Mangold, Timothee will be seen in Bob's biopic A Complete Unkown. It also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro. The release date of the film is unknown.

In the meantime, the award-winning star is in the news for his vocal abilities as he crooned multiple tracks in Wonka.

Vocal coach Eric Vetro gushed over his singing talents, saying, "The thing about him is that he's very, very naturally musical. He has a lot of music in him."

"But what's really special about him, he's such a brilliant actor that he brings that side of his talent into the singing," he told People. "So, he's really singing as a character and bringing those songs alive."

