Taylor Swift arrives at Travis Kelce game with Santa - watch

Taylor Swift made quite an entry with Santa at Arrowhead stadium for a Chiefs Christmas match

Taylor Swift made a Christmas morning journey to spend the holiday with boyfriend Travis Kelce and watch his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The pop star flew private from Nashville to Kansas City with her parents in tow around 8am ET on Monday.

After touching down just after 10am local time, Swift was shuttled to Arrowhead Stadium, arriving around 11am with Santa Claus. She wished fans "Merry Christmas!" while Santa rang a bell, then was greeted by screaming admirers.

Photos showed Swift wearing a Santa hat embroidered with Kelce's jersey number, 87. Her father joined in the festive spirit wearing a Christmas hat and sweater for the 1pm ET kickoff game. It marked the first time Swift's mother accompanied her to a football game.

Kelce and the Style hitmaker reportedly have additional holiday plans, set to spend Christmas Day and New Year's Eve together in Kansas City. Swift has become a regular at Chiefs games since starting a relationship with the tight end.

She previously watched them defeat the Patriots from luxury seats and attended their most recent home game, a loss to the Bills.