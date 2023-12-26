Prine Harry cut off THIS actor from 'The Crown' after he said 'too much'

'The Crown' actor shares his experience with Prince Harry and why lost touch

Actor Dominic West revealed he is no longer on speaking terms with Prince Harry due to comments he made at a past press conference. West currently portrays King Charles III in hit series The Crown but says he lost touch with Harry after "saying too much".

The pair had bonded in 2013 during charity expedition Walking With the Wounded in Antarctica. However, West vaguely recalls comments he made about their adventures and celebrations at a press event the following year ultimately led to the rift.

"We sort of [lost touch because] I said too much in a press conference, and so, we didn't speak after that,” said West. "I think I was asked what we did. [And] what we did to celebrate when we got there and [I] probably said too much."

In the press conference in 2014, Dominic had said: "[Harry] was very much part of the team."

He added: "He seemed to specialize in building latrines. He built this incredible castellated structure with blocks to keep out the wind, and it even had a [toilet] roll holder."

Over a decade later and West has taken over the role of Harry's father in The Crown. But he didn't receive any tips from Harry for the part as they are no longer in contact due to the press comments.

The actor did recently reveal that he has read Harry’s memoir Spare. He even admitted that it influenced the way Charles and Harry’s conversation after Diana’s death was depicted in the show.