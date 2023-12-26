Kanye West drops apology note, asking forgiveness from Jews over his anti-Semitic remarks

Kanye West ‘pulling a prank' on Jews with apology note over anti-Semitic remarks?

Kanye West is accused of “pulling a prank” on the Jewish community after he dropped an apology note on Instagram, seeking forgiveness over his anti-Semitic remarks.



Kanye, who is set to drop his album Vultures in January 2024, took to Instagram in a shocking move to apologise to Jews over his heated rants which got him cancelled last year by major brands worldwide.

However, his apology failed to impress social media users as they suspect he must be pulling a prank in hopes of garnering attention to himself ahead of his album release.

Reacting to his apology, a Los Angeles based music and pop culture journalist, Eve Barlow, asked on X (previously Twitter) if the rapper is actually apologetic or if it’s some kind of a attention seeking stunt.

“So what Kanye is pulling a prank and is gonna wake up in a few hours and tweet that the Jews took control of his Instagram?” she questioned.

In the note written in Hebrew, Kanye addressed Jewish people, writing, “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions.”

“It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” the controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, added.

“I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future.

“Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity,” he added before signing off.



